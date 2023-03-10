Ok, Caresha P. Henson! Twitter Reacts To Yung Miami’s Appearance On ‘BMF’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Yung Miami made her appearance on the hit Starz show BMF and fans have a lot to say.

Featured as “Deanna” on the show and Yung Miami left fans entertained, to say the least.

Check out her performance in what was supposed to be a serious scene below:

The scene called for tears and pain, and fans say they couldn’t tell if Miami was laughing or crying. Check out some of the reactions below!

What are your thoughts on her acting performance?

