CLOSE
HomeNews

Old School Porn Star Ron Jeremy Faces 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Posted June 23, 2020

The Toscars

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


Ron Jeremy, a porn star who rose to fame in the 1980s, has remained one of the adult industry’s most recognizable and beloved stars. However, Jeremy is now facing charges of sexual assault dating back to 2014, and this isn’t the first time for the award-winning performer.

According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, Jeremy, 67, has been accused of sexually assaulting four women dating back to 2014. The charges thus far are three counts of forcible rape, and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery as reported in a release from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The DA’s office says in their charges that Jeremey allegedly carried out an assault on a 25-year-old woman in West Hollywood back in 2014., and doing the same again to two women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. In July 2019, Jeremy allegedly raped a woman at the West Hollywood bar previously mentioned.

In 2016. Jeremy was the center of a rape allegation but the charges were not pursued due to a lack of evidence according to a memo connected to the case. In that matter, a woman claimed that after heavy drinking, Jeremy coerced her away from the group of people she was with and carried out the crime.

Jeremy is due to appear in court in Los Angeles today. If all the charges are applied, Jeremy could be sentenced up to 90 years behind bars.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Jeremy has won several awards, including an award from The Free Speech Coalition, which presented him with the Positive Image Award in 2009, which the group has since taken back after news of the allegations sprung forth. Jeremy has denied the claims made about him in past interviews.

Reactions to the news are listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Old School Porn Star Ron Jeremy Faces 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close