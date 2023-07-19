Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

On This Day: July 19, 1994 Coolio Released His Debut Solo Album It Takes a Thief

Published on July 19, 2023

Coolio

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty


Coolio’s debut solo album It Takes A Thief is a classic hip hop album that made a huge impact in 1994. The Los Angeles-based rapper stepped into the scene with a unique voice and a distinctive style that shook the world.

It Takes A Thief is a blend of upbeat funk sounds with a mixture of serious conscious rap. The title of the album, “It Takes a Thief,” depicts Coolio’s perspective on the struggles and realities of the inner city. It explores crime, poverty, and survival, while also addressing social and political issues such as racial inequality and police brutality.

Fantastic Voyage was one of Coolio’s major hits. It featured a groovy hook and stood out amongst the party hits in LA. County Line is another hit that dives into the harsh realities of gang violence and its impact on the community.

Overall, It Takes A Thief displays Cololio’s versatility as an artist. Today it still stands as an iconic album that’s important to hip-hop culture.

