On This Day: June 20th, 2017 Prodigy of Mobb Deep Died!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Prodigy was a famous rapper and one half of the legendary rap duo Mobb Deep. Known for their raw and gritty sound, Mobb Deep brought a unique blend of street storytelling and vivid lyricism to their music. They often dived into themes of urban poverty, and the harsh realities of growing up in the hood. With their haunting beats and cinematic storytelling, Mobb Deep created a dark and atmospheric aesthetic that resonated with listeners.

The duo’s breakthrough came with their 1995 album “The Infamous,” which showcased their signature sound and placed them in the spotlight of East Coast rap. The project featured iconic tracks like “Shook Ones Pt. II” and “Survival of the Fittest,” which became anthems of the era and still blast through speakers today. Prodigy and Havoc’s production skills made for a potent combination, solidifying their status as one of the most influential rap groups of their time.

In 2001, Mobb Deep released their album “Infamy,” which showcased Prodigy’s lyrical skills and storytelling. With his distinctive voice and gritty delivery, Prodigy kept listeners engaged with his vivid depictions of street life and the struggles inside of Queensbridge, New York.

During this time, Prodigy’s impact extended beyond his music. Many looked up to him for his authentic representation of the realities of street life. Despite facing personal and legal challenges, Prodigy remained dedicated to his craft. He continued to release music and collaborate with various artists, further expanding his influence. His talent and dedication to his artistry solidified his place in hip-hop history.

Tragically, Prodigy passed away in 2017, leaving a void in the hip-hop community. However, Mobb Deep’s legacy lives on through their timeless music, which continues to inspire and resonate with fans worldwide. Their contribution to rap culture and their enduring influence cement Mobb Deep as an iconic rap group that shaped the sound of an era! R.I.P Prodigy! READ MORE Kendrick Lamar & Eminem Rap Their Favorite Prodigy Verses UPDATE: 2017 BET Awards Will Honor Prodigy Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42

On This Day: June 20th, 2017 Prodigy of Mobb Deep Died! was originally published on hot1009.com