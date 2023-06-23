On This Day: June 23rd, 1992 Eric B. & Rakim Released Don’t Sweat The Technique!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Don’t Sweat The Technique is the fourth and final studio album by the hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. It was released on June 23, 1992, and is considered a classic in the genre. The album is known for its innovative production, intricate rhyme schemes, and thought-provoking lyrics, which solidified Eric B. & Rakim’s reputation as one of the greatest.

The album featured production from both Eric B. and Rakim themselves, showcasing their skills as producers in addition to their lyrical abilities. They incorporated various samples and used advanced sampling techniques, creating a rich and layered sound that was ahead of its time. The duo’s chemistry was evident throughout the album, with Rakim’s smooth and intricate flow complemented by Eric B.’s intricate and innovative beats.

Don’t Sweat The Technique explored a range of themes, including social issues, personal reflections, and the art of hip-hop itself. The title track, “Don’t Sweat The Technique,” became one of the album’s standout songs, emphasizing the importance of staying true to one’s art and not succumbing to trends or external pressures.

Other notable tracks from the album include “Know the Ledge,” which was featured on the soundtrack of the film “Juice” and became a popular single, and “Casualties of War,” a powerful and politically charged song that tackled issues of war and violence. The album also included collaborations with artists like Ice Cube and M.C. Lyte, further adding to its diverse and dynamic sound.

