CLOSE
HomeNews

One Of The Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor Is Suing Her Boyfriend

Posted 19 hours ago

Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Possible Charges In Breonna Taylor's Death

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Jonathan Mattingly, one of the Louisville police officers who murdered Breonna Taylor, is now launching a suit against her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Mattingly is suing Walker for emotional distress, assault and battery after they barged into his home and he assumed the officers were intruders.

Local ABC affiliate WHAS received a statement from Mattingly’s attorney explaining their side’s intention to file a lawsuit claim against Walker, who has said in interviews that he was certain that the officers, who had a warrant, didn’t identify themselves upon entering thus why he used his legal firearm to defend his home.

“Sgt. Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker. He’s entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him,” read the statement.

Mattingly, who was shot in the thigh and required surgery to repair his femoral artery, said in his lawsuit claim that the shooting was, “outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency or morality.”

On Twitter, reaction to Mattingly’s lawsuit has begun cropping up and we’ve got some of those responses and comments below.

Photo: Getty

One Of The Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor Is Suing Her Boyfriend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close