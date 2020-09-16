CLOSE
Our Future M.V.P (Hopefully) Kamala Harris & Her "Timbs" Had Twitter's Attention

Posted 17 hours ago

Kamala Harris' Hops off Private Jet Rocking "Timbs" & Twitter Loved It

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Our future Vice President (hopefully) Kamala Harris and her choice of footwear have been all the rage on social media.

When you find something that works, you stick with it. Kamala Harris has been receiving praise for her deplaning videos, mostly because of the fact she steps of the PJ (that’s private jet) with some good footwear, and she exudes so much swag and grace when doing so. She caught social media’s attention when she hopped off the jet, rocking a pair of classic Chuck Taylors.

During a recent trip to California to link up with Governor Gavin Newsome to inspect the damage from the ongoing wildfires that are ravaging the west coast, she hopped the jet wearing a pair of what many believed were “butters” aka “constructs” aka Timbs.

Now close up, we are not so sure what brand of boots they are. They could be one of the many different variations of Timberland boots. One Twitter user called them the Burlington Butters. LOL

Democratic Nominee For Vice President Kamala Harris Campaigns In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

BUT, regardless of what brand they are, Senator Harris rocked them with the utmost confidence and swag, and many people appreciated it. Also, she was inspecting the devastation left behind by the wildfires, so who would wear construction boots while doing that? Hell, compared to what we got in the White House right now, it’s an absolute breath of fresh air to see we could possibly not only have Vice President who truly cares about what is going on in the country but also looks cool doing it.

So go on Ms.Harris keep these deplaning videos coming. We ain’t mad at them at all. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Our Future M.V.P (Hopefully) Kamala Harris & Her “Timbs” Had Twitter’s Attention  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close