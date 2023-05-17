News

Our Top 10 Kandi Moments On Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Published on May 17, 2023

The BET Her Awards

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty


Kandi Burruss is an icon in the industry.

From her singing days with Xscape to her reality TV days on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi has been on the scene giving us vocals, shady looks, and the best reads for decades now.

In honor of her 47th birthday today, we’ll be sharing our favorite Kandi moments from her time with the shadiest group of the Bravo franchise.

Below are our top 10 moments. Which is your favorite?

1. The Original “My Man, My Man, My Man!”

2. “Well What You Said Was Some Bullsh**!”

3. That Time She Stood Up To NeNe & Didn’t Back Down!

4. Kandi Vs. Phaedra During The Intense Season 9 Reunion

5. Kandi’s Sex Dungeon Is Honestly A Classic..

6. “I May Be Small, OOOOHHH..”

7. “Why Y’all Biting Y’all Tongue Now?!”

8. “A Scheme By Todd!” **Side Eye**

9. Kandi Vs. Porsha

10. Honorable Mention: When Todd Says his Wife Is The Queen Of RHOA!!

