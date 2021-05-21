HomeFeature Story

Pac, Kanye, & BIG: Are The Best Rappers Geminis? 15 Gemini Hip-Hop Stars

Posted May 21, 2021

KMEL Summer Jam 1992 - Tupac Shakur

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


Today (May 21) marks the official start of Gemini season. And while famous faces are born throughout the year, the number of notable rappers who have a birthday between today and June 21 may surprise you. The list includes legends from the East, West and all points in between.

Of course, not all Gemini rappers fall under GOAT status, but the zodiac sign does boast a fine roster of Hip-Hop icons.

Allure.com offered the following breakdown of Gemini personality traits:

Gemini is constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups. They are the social butterflies of the zodiac: These quick-witted twins can talk to anyone about anything. Find them buzzing between happy hours, dinner parties, and dance floors.

So does this sign have the best lineup of rappers? Check out the gallery below to judge for yourself.

1. Kendrick Lamar (June 17)

2. Andre 3000 (May 27)

3. Tupac Shakur (June 16)

4. Ice Cube (June 15)

5. The Notorious B.I.G. (May 21)

6. Kanye West (June 8)

7. Heavy D (May 24)

8. Waka Flocka Flame (May 31)

9. Fetty Wap (June 7)

10. Takeoff (June 18)

11. Swae Lee (June 7)

12. Kodak Black (June 11)

13. Gunna (June 14)

14. G-Eazy (May 24)

15. Dave East (June 3)

