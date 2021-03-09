Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Suffering From N-Word Use Withdrawal

Trying to figure what makes racists tick, being the prerequisite stupidity, is an impossible task. Case in point, John Schnatter, the former Papa John’s chairman who got booted in 2018—because, racism—says he’s been working hard at not using the N-word over the last 20 months.
Papa John’s ex-CEO says he’s been working for the last 20 months “to get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary” (h/t @mount_bees) pic.twitter.com/8heITnJJxA
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021
“They paint the founder as a racist. They know he’s not a racist,” said Schnatter, speaking in the third person (referring to the board that fired him), a surefire sign that f*ckery is afoot. “It’s just unbelievable. I used to just lay in bed and go, ‘How did they do this?’ And we’ve had three goals for the last twenty months—to get rid of this n-word in my vocabulary and dictionary, and everything else because it’s just not true. Figure out how they did this and get on with my life.”
Let’s take a closer look at the audacity of that headass quote. Out of all the millions of words in the English language, Schnatter claims he’s been having trouble removing the N-word from his vocab for damn near two years.
It makes you wonder, how often had he been using the word so liberally that he just can’t quit it? Or, it’s been three years since he got fired, does that mean he just kept on keeping on with his N-word use? Also, we’re going to guess he still hasn’t been very successful…
Twitter immediately took note of the peak racist tomfoolery that Schnatter demonstrated and has been dragging him by his forked tongue ever since. Peep some of the best of the best slander below.
Amazing how they swear they’re not racist when it hits them in the pocket…
If Papa John has spent the past 20 months working to rid the N-word from his vocab, my guy, how often are you saying that word, exactly, and to whomst?
— roxane gay (@rgay) March 8, 2021
1.
"My name is Papa John and its been four months, three weeks and six days since I've said the n-word"— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) March 8, 2021
*deafening applause*
2.
Not exaggerating when I say that Papa John saying he’s been working on not saying the N Word for 20 months is probably the worst quote ever given to the media. Thinking that’s going to come across as a good thing for which you’ll get credit is so insanely off base it’s comical— KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 8, 2021
3.
papa john when he relapses during month 21 pic.twitter.com/xRBRgBNGtf— Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 8, 2021
4.
Papa John explaining how he removed the N-word from his vocabulary pic.twitter.com/jHw2iAgFYc— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 8, 2021
5.
papa john halfway through his journey to stop saying the n-word pic.twitter.com/FoUG4oxFqg— Aaron West (@oeste) March 8, 2021
6.
papa john ate 40 pizzas in 30 days all while fighting a crippling n-word addiction. it's not enough to set goals, we also have to put the work in!— Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 9, 2021
7.
Papa John when Gold Digger starts playing pic.twitter.com/pH1z1Q5cPS— The Big Chillin' (@Kofie) March 8, 2021
8.
Baby John: Papa can you make me some rice?— Micah @ Home (@LetMicahDown) March 8, 2021
Papa John: Sure son... pic.twitter.com/IXJEwVqwLk
9.
Papa John: “I‘ve been working for the past 20 months to get the N-word out of my vocabulary.”— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) March 8, 2021
His keyboard: pic.twitter.com/MKQ3MFkR8d
10.
Papa John trying to go a minute without saying the N-Word: pic.twitter.com/un5nJ5xrOM— 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕖𝕨 (@TheKanyeCrest) March 8, 2021
11.
Papa John ex CEO said it took 20 months to learn how to not say the "N" word. In less than 20 months, we developed a fucking Covid vaccine. Racists gonna be Racist!— Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) March 8, 2021
12.
No one:— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 8, 2021
Papa John after facing a mild inconvenience: pic.twitter.com/AFq7XaR5Es