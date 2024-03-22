Listen Live
Pop Culture

Paul Pierce’s LA Home Gets Robbed, Thieves Make Off With Watches, Safe And More Than $100K In Cash

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Paul Pierce Visits Dongguan

Source: VCG / Getty


Former NBA superstar Paul Pierce became the victim of a burglary Friday night after his Los Angeles home was robbed, and thieves reportedly got away with multiple luxury watches and more than $100,000 in cash, according to TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ Pierce wasn’t at home when the break-in took place, and that other valuable items besides the watches and six figures in cash were stolen. Those items, which investigators are currently trying to track down along with those who took them, include a safe. So far, no arrests have been made, but police investigators are searching through surveillance videos for clues.

Apparently, celebrities in the Los Angeles area need to start upgrading their security systems and keeping their valuables out of plain sight, because the 10-time NBA All-Star is far from the only one whose house became the scene of a lucrative heist. TMZ noted that celebs like Post Malone, Bella Thorne, Yasiel Puig, Rihanna, Quentin Tarantino and Drake have also fallen victim to daring thieves who saw them as easy marks.

From TMZ:

In fact, the LAPD recently talked about “burglary tourists” from South America who travel to Los Angeles solely to target luxurious mansions.

Police say the rings sometimes use high-tech equipment like jammers to bypass security systems.It’s unclear if one of these rings is behind the Pierce burglary.

A couple of years ago, Netflix released the three-part docuseries, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, which chronicled the home robberies of big-name celebrities like Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan and others. Of course, those robberies weren’t committed by South American “burglary tourists,” but by local suburban rich and semi-rich kids who were celebrity-obsessed, entitled and probably bored with their privileged lives.

Either way, these folks out in Hollywood and the surrounding area would do well to invest in better anti-theft precautions instead of assuming they’re safe.

But whatever, these rich people problems are above most of our pay grades. Good luck to Pierce in getting his stuff back, though.

See the reactions to the robbery below.

Paul Pierce’s LA Home Gets Robbed, Thieves Make Off With Watches, Safe And More Than $100K In Cash  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Trending
14 items
Pop Culture

Paul Pierce’s LA Home Gets Robbed, Thieves Make Off With Watches, Safe And More Than $100K In Cash

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Climate & Environment

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close