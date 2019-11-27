CLOSE
Pearl Thusi Slays Afrima Awards In Exquisite Red Gown By Nigerian Designer Maryam Elisha

Pearl Thusi is a pretty big deal. The South African actress, model and philanthropist is one Africa’s biggest stars on the big screen and on the fashion scene. Thusi recently hosted the 6th Afrima Awards and dazzled us in this radiant red gown by Maryam Elisha.

When she isn’t draped in skin-bearing gowns or African prints, she’s serving us looks from the shore. At any time Thusi can be spotted in fashion from premier African designers. And much of that is thanks to the brilliant eye of her stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo, who keeps her in the finest looks. From eYami to fine fashion from Abuja, Thusi never met a ensemble she didn’t slay.

Keep scrolling for her finest style moments…

👑💎❄️. No meat. Just sauce. 💦

🐉🐲👑

“I just wanna talk...” 😈

