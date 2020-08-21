CLOSE
HomeNews

Peep The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” Available At Champs

Posted August 21, 2020

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red"

Source: Champs/Jordan Brand

2020 has seen its fair share of Air Jordan 3 releases from the all red Chicago All-Star’s, Air Jordan 3 “UNC” to the women’s white and laser orange cements, but Jordan Brand’s upcoming Air Jordan 3 SE “Fire Red” Denim might be the hottest drop of the year.

Similar to the OG white and red cement colorway of the classic silhouette, the forthcoming red, white and grey remix of the Air Jordan 3 will feature some slick upgrades with denim elephant print and the jewel of the sneakers, a translucent heel tag featuring the Jumpman logo that allows everyone to see the OG Nike logo behind it. Sick!

The release will be available at Champs and other participating sneaker spots for men at $200, grade school for $160, preschool for $140 and infant sizing for $80. Basically, the whole fam will be able to style just in time to flex for the virtual school season.

Check out pics of the upcoming release below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these or even doubling up when they release this August 27.

Peep The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” Available At Champs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red”

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red" Source:Champs/Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” air jordan 3 se denim “fire red”

2. Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red”

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red" Source:Champs/Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” air jordan 3 se denim “fire red”

3. Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red”

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red" Source:Champs/Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” air jordan 3 se denim “fire red”

4. Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red”

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red" Source:Champs/Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” air jordan 3 se denim “fire red”

Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close