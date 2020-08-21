2020 has seen its fair share of Air Jordan 3 releases from the all red Chicago All-Star’s, Air Jordan 3 “UNC” to the women’s white and laser orange cements, but Jordan Brand’s upcoming Air Jordan 3 SE “Fire Red” Denim might be the hottest drop of the year.

Similar to the OG white and red cement colorway of the classic silhouette, the forthcoming red, white and grey remix of the Air Jordan 3 will feature some slick upgrades with denim elephant print and the jewel of the sneakers, a translucent heel tag featuring the Jumpman logo that allows everyone to see the OG Nike logo behind it. Sick!

The release will be available at Champs and other participating sneaker spots for men at $200, grade school for $160, preschool for $140 and infant sizing for $80. Basically, the whole fam will be able to style just in time to flex for the virtual school season.

Check out pics of the upcoming release below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these or even doubling up when they release this August 27.

Peep The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” Available At Champs was originally published on hiphopwired.com