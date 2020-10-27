CLOSE
HomeNews

Philadelphia Cops Gun Down Black Man Walter Wallace Jr., City Erupts In Protest

Posted 21 hours ago

Closeup view of police car LED lights

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man from Philadelphia, was gunned down by city police after reportedly wielding a knife. Across Twitter, many are speaking out against the shooting and some are saying that the officers did little to de-escalate the violent confrontation.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Wallace was approached Monday (Oct. 26) in West Philadelphia after he was seen holding a knife. Video of the encounter shared by attorney Ben Crump shows that Wallace appears to be motioning towards the officers as they slowly crept back away him with their weapons drawn.

Onlookers in the video swarmed the scene after Wallace was shot and chaos erupted from that point on. Reports say that Wallace was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries as the protests continued to rage on.

The publication adds that overnight protests and clashes with the police into early Tuesday (Oct. 27) morning has left a number of officers injured, including one suffering from a broken leg after being hit by a pickup truck. Other officers suffered minor wounds and injuries stemming from things being thrown at them by protesters.

Wallace’s father, Walter Sr., spoke about the death of his son while remarking he had been shot around 10 times.

“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” Walter Sr. said outside his home. “His mother was trying to defuse the situation.”

As it stands, the streets of Philadelphia are most certainly tense as the morning goes on with some on social media voicing their anger and posing questions as to why the situation ended with Wallace’s death.

We’ve got those reactions listed out below. We also have the video of the incident below in the playlist section and we do warn that the images within may be disturbing to some.

Photo: Getty

Philadelphia Cops Gun Down Black Man Walter Wallace Jr., City Erupts In Protest  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close