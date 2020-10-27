CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Philly Riots Following The Death Of Walter Wallace [PHOTO + VIDEO]

Posted 22 hours ago

George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia

Source: @JustInMyView / Reach Media

Monday night the riots began hours following the act of two white police officers shot and killed a Black man by the name of Walter Wallace. Reports state that Wallace allegedly had a knife but did not appear to be threatening the lives of the cops, according to a viral video of the shooting.

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a West Philadelphia street as his mother begged police not to shoot him. Philly stood up and made their voices heard through the night.

All of the photos and videos of Monday nights protests are below.

RELATED: Police Shoot Black Man In Front Of His Mother In West Philly

RELATED: Philly Is Sick &amp; TIRED Of The Lantern Fly Infestation

RELATED: “Just Like Everything Else Trump Inherited, He Messed It Up!”: Barack Obama Speaks At Biden-Harris Rally In Philly [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Philly Riots Following The Death Of Walter Wallace [PHOTO + VIDEO]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost

A post shared by ScoopHall (@phillly_scoophall) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

West Philly going crazy

A post shared by ScoopHall (@phillly_scoophall) on

17.

18.

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

Tasties

A post shared by ScoopHall (@phillly_scoophall) on

Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close