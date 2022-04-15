Photos Of Protests Demanding Justice For Patrick Lyoya

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Protests kicked off in Grands Rapids, Michigan, after the Grand Rapids Police Department released a video of an officer shooting a 26-year-old unarmed Black man in the head–the officer has not been charged.

The city of Grand Rapids held a press conference Wednesday to release about 20 minutes of footage showing the killing of Patrick Lyoya on April 4. Grand Police Chief Eric Winstrom was joined by city officials to release a series of videos that all revealed different angles of the incident recorded by the unidentified officer’s dashcam, his bodycam, a cellphone, and a neighbor’s home security camera.

After the video was released, protestors gathered in front of the Grand Rapids Police Department to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya. They also demanded that Police Chief Winstrom release the name of the officer who shot and killed Lyoya.

Unverified reports across social media Wednesday night identified the officer as being named Christopher Paul Schurr.

The family of Patrick Lyoya through an interpreter said during a press conference, that they are heartbroken and just want to see justice for their son.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained by Lyoya’s family, is demanding accountability.

“The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life,” Crump said in an email to NewsOne after the video footage was released. “It should be noted that Patrick never used violence against this officer even though the officer used violence against him in several instances for what was a misdemeanor traffic stop.”

The Congolese community of Grand Rapids is also feeling the effects of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

During a town hall meeting at Ottawa Hills High School in response to Lyoya’s tragic death, Grand Rapids residents expressed their concerns about policing during the community conversation. Residents also submitted questions to a panel of city commissioners and leaders and were offered counseling sessions after the town hall.

The video footage of Lyoya’s death was released following days of demands from Lyoya’s family and friends. Cellphone video recorded by a passenger in the car Lyoya was driving when he was pulled over shows the moment when the officer shot the 26-year-old in the back of his head.

The video footage can be seen by clicking here. Be advised it is graphic in nature.

Below are photos of the protests sparked by the release of the video footage.

