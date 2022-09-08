LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Platform shoes are back, and we are definitely applauding this trend! No need to throw away those sleek stilettos or flat boots, just add some chunky heels to your collection to mix things up.

If fashion trends have taught us anything, it’s that nothing is new under the sun. It feels like yesterday when our parents paraded up and down the block in platforms during the 70s. Fast forward to the 2000s, and chunky shoes were back with a twist. Shortly after, stiletto heels were on top, and fashion gurus wanted nothing to do with chunky sole shoes, but the style remained unbothered. They played their position in the backswings, confidently knowing that their encore debut would come – and it did.

The trend began again with platform tennis shoes sneaking their way back into our wardrobe. Then boots followed suit, and now platform heels are a thing again. We aren’t mad because these fun shoes add spunk to any look you pair them with. If you want to turn up a pair of jeans or elevate your cocktail dress, throw on some platform heels, and your look will go from cute to spicy.

If you don’t believe us or are unsure about scoring you a pair, check out how some of our favorite celebrities are sporting their platform shoes below.

Platform Shoes Are Back, And These 6 Celebrities Are Endorsing The Trend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com