Police Say Man Stabbed To Death Over Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich In DC Suburb

Posted November 4, 2019

The return of the popular chicken sandwich from Popeyes has sparked a violent episode that turned fatal in a Washington, D.C. suburb. Police say a man was stabbed to death over an altercation at the fast-food restaurant involving the sandwich on Monday night (November 4).

WJLA is one of the many local outlets reporting that a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death after patrons were waiting in a long line for the sandwich at an Oxon Hill, Md. location of the chain. It appears that the two men were arguing in line while waiting to place an order and the fight spilled out onto the street where the man was stabbed then died.

The suspect is currently at large and a manhunt is underway to nab the suspect. Police did not release a description of the suspect who reportedly fled on foot after committing the crime.

On Twitter, Oxon Hill is trending at #1 and the reactions have moved between pure shock over the violence and slight jabs at the town and its poor reputation. Along with the responses, outsiders who barely set foot in the town have provided a series of jokes at the expense of the city as is the norm for social media observers.

We’ve collected a mix of responses below.

