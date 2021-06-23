HomeFeature Story

Porsha Williams Celebrates 40th Birthday With Sexy Bikini Pics

Posted 22 hours ago

Source: Tommy Garcia / Bravo


If Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams knows how to do one thing, that thing is definitely getting attention. Williams celebrated her 40th birthday in style, and was accompanied by her latest love, Simon Guobadia. Their notorious hookup caused quite the stir earlier this year, as Simon was previously married to Porsha’s friend and fellow RHOA cast mate, Falynn Guobadia.

The pair seem to be unbothered by the negative press, with Simon even scribing words of adoration for his fiancée on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday my love. God is always on time, and has his purpose for our lives,” Simon wrote. “You are my twin in every significant aspect of life. Your laugh is contagious and your tears touch the depths of my soul. We are one of a kind. As long as we continue to love, understand and respect each other, there is nothing on planet earth that can come between us and the love we have for each other. Now, let’s love live and travel.”

Check out pics from Porsha’s bday getaway and Simon’s sentimental photo in the gallery.

Porsha Williams Celebrates 40th Birthday With Sexy Bikini Pics  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

