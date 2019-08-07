CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

‘Pose’ Was A Hot Steaming Mess Last Night & Oh So Good

Posted August 7, 2019

Pride In London 2019

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty


From the moment Ricky complimented Pray Tell’s radiant brown skin on last week’s episode of Pose, we should have known something was a brewing. But girl! We didn’t see this coming.

*Spoiler Alert*

Last night’s episode of Pose opened with a bang. Literally. A sensual, unexpected bang. Ricky seduced Pray Tell and for the first time on prime time TV, two gay HIV positive Black men made steamy sex, which he noted on Instagram with a still from the highly-talked-about-scene.

Ricky and Pray Tell’s romance was only the beginning of the audible expressions that captured our living room’s last night. Can we talk about the dinner scene? Once Ricky revealed to his ex Damon, who was ready to take him back, that he is HIV positive and that Pray Tell had been “teaching him things” (insert “how to f*ck”) Damon made sure to hold onto the tea until wine was involved. Fast-forward to his graduation celebration (Ramen in Blanca’s living room) and Angel’s coked up attitude sparking off what turned into a juicy read-off. Damon exposed Ricky’s status, called our Pray Tell and left Lulu’s jaw on the flizzor. It was even too much drama for the drama queen Elektra, who condemned Pray for sleeping with one of the sons. (As if she has room to talk with a dead body in her closet).

Anyhoo…the episode set Twitter on fire with hilarious reactions.

‘Pose’ Was A Hot Steaming Mess Last Night & Oh So Good was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close