Poster Boy For White Privilege Jared Kushner Says Black People Need To Want Success More

Posted October 26, 2020

President Donald Trump Returns to the White House

Source: POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com / WENN

Jared Kushner is the worst. The same guy who was a “meh” student who got into Harvard thanks to his father’s money and only has a White House gig thanks to his father-in-law had the audacity to say Black people need to want success more.

While on FOX News, of course, Kushner implied that Black people just don’t want success enough. The questioned stemmed from his allegedly meeting with Ice Cube for a few hours—which is a testament to why the rapper is currently getting dragged for his decision to play in the sand with known scoundreal.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation,” explained Kushner. “You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they’d go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”

Yes, that was a jab at NBA players. But there’s more.

The King of Nepotism added, “And again, one thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out the problems that they’re complaining about… But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

The guy even said the Trump campaign was getting a “groundswell of support from the Black community.”

Spoiler: He is not.

Also, we’re not kidding, his dad pledged $2.5 million to Harvard and boom, the otherwise mediocre kid was a Ivy league student.

Peep what Twitter thought of Kushner’s latest headass statements below.

 

Poster Boy For White Privilege Jared Kushner Says Black People Need To Want Success More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
