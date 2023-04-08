‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Monet Uses Diana To Carry Out Her Plan, Cane Finds A New Way To Control Effie

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Obi Hits The Crew With A New Curveball

Cane’s (Woody McClain) new power over his father has Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) confused. Riq ( Michael Rainey Jr. ), Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and Effie (Alix Lapri) find a new clever way to move product on Wall Street through the coffee front. Detective Whitman (Jeff Hephner) is harassing Monet (Mary J. Blige), and MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) is trying to keep her and the rest of the Tejada clan out of jail.

Thanks to the No Cap, All Frap scheme, the crew managed to move all of Noma’s drugs and set up another efficient drug ring that won’t raise any suspicion.

Business is so good that Riq decides he no longer wants to be a BMW (Black man walking) and buys himself a new whip. About time because we felt terrible for the kid who is always walking and running everywhere.

Obi shows up at the warehouse to collect his money and finds it impressive they did manage to move all of the product but throws another curveball at them when he reveals the re-up isn’t drugs but a crate full of weapons for them to move.

Riq tells Obi he and his are not in the weapons-selling business, but Obi is not trying to hear any excuses and tells them to make it happen or else.

Cane and Dru tell Riq to relax and that they will take care of the guns, and that they should continue to worry about Wall Street.

Whitman Crashes The Family Meeting

Poor Diana, all she wants to do is go to school and get her diploma. Too bad that’s not the plan her family is following. During a touching moment, Lorenzo (Berto Colon) surprises Monet with a mural dedicated to Zeke.

When Diana shows up, the look on Monet looks disgusted at the site of her daughter. She is still BIG MAD that Diana spilled the tea on her shenanigans at the dinner table, leading to Monet putting hands on her. The moment is cut short when Detective Whitman pulls, pissing Monet off even more.

After arguing with Whitman, he leaves, and Monet calls for a family meeting. When Diana tries to enter the bar, Monet tells her to beat it like Michael Jackson.

During the “family meeting,” Monet tells her family Whitman ain’t stopping sh*t and wants to know what is happening in the business. Cane and Dru tell Monet everything is going well moving Noma’s product and that they got the Jamaica Ave Boys and Uncle Frank and Evelyn’s sons.

Monet thinks working with the Castillo brothers is too risky because of what they did to Uncle Frank and wants them to shut the business down, and Cane says nah, taking her by surprise. She is even more flabbergasted when Lorenzo cosigns Cane.

Diana’s Drug Dealing Days Are Far From Over

When Cane and Lorenzo leave, she asks Dru what is going on, and he is in the same boat regarding how weird his father is acting now.

Lorenzo runs to Diana’s dorm to collect the money from her for the extra drugs he made her sell. Diana thinks she is done, but her papi hits her with two more bricks running the guilt trip on her that the narcotics are helping him pay for college and if they don’t move the drugs, Noma will kill them all.

Saxe Is Very Suspicious of Jenny

Saxe is starting to think of Jenny as more than just a booty call, but her behavior makes him more suspicious of her. He begs her for Theo Rollins, MacLean’s brother’s unredacted case file, and Jenny needs more information on Davis to help her RICO case.

Saxe pulls out his Trump card, a photo of Davis meeting with Monet and Riq in his office, telling her that if she helps him with the Rollins case, MacLean will trust him enough to let him be in the room for those meetings.

The meeting is interrupted when Jenny gets a phone call from Blanca Rodriguez and tells Saxe she has to take it. When she steps away, her other phone rings with a number with no contact information. Saxe takes a picture of the call before Jenny returns and points out to her that her “ho phone” was ringing, and she tells him that it is her CI.

During a second meeting, Saxe begs Jenny to tell him the truth because he feels she is hiding something after she hands him the Theo Rollins file. Jenny gives in and takes him to a meeting with Blanca Rodriguez, where she convinces Blanca how useful he can be because he is close to MacLean.

Saxe asks Jenny if there are any other secrets he needs to know about, and she says no.

Lauren Is Starting To Crack

Of course, Jenny is lying. She still neglects to tell Saxe that Lauren is not dead. She meets up with Lauren, who is unhappy that Jenny ignores her phone calls.

Jenny tells her if she’s so upset, she can go, but Lauren is afraid to bump into Effie. Jenny shows her photos of the murders and Riq and Effie together. When Lauren sees a picture of Monet, she tells Jenny that Riq acts differently around Tejada matriarch, and she has seen Diana on the roof where they stash the drugs.

Tariq Has To Work For His Internship

When Jenny asks Lauren if she has ever seen Cane on the roof, she says no. This is the most information Jenny has ever gotten from Lauren since putting her in witness protection.

Uncle Lucas gets that meeting with RSJ (Gbenga Akinnagbe), but it does not go as planned, especially after he calls the world’s richest Black man a clone of Elon Musk

When RSJ leaves without bringing his money to Weston Holdings, Lucas asks Riq what happened. Riq tells his boss that RSJ is well aware that he is using Riq as a Black face to make him feel comfortable, and whatever he is doing is not working.

Lucas is BIG MAD and tells Riq that if he wants to continue to intern at Weston Holdings, he has to lockdown RSJ.

Riq decides to ask Councilman Tate for some advice, and the corrupt politician tells Riq that RSJ wants something from him. He has to find out exactly what it is.

Of course, Tate’s advice isn’t cheap, and he tells Riq to send $5K in Bitcoin to help his campaign.

In their next meeting, Riq discovers exactly what RSJ wants, and ironically his late father’s dream project, the QCP, is blocking it from making RSJ’s business move happen. Riq makes some moves that will allow RSJ to get what he wants and impresses enough that he brings his money to Weston Holdings.

So not only is he in good with RSJ, he gets to keep his internship.

Dru Is Trying To Prove His Worth

Diana is not the only member of the Tejada family trying to prove their worth. Dru is also not feeling how things are going.

Dru wants to mess around with Gordo, his “play cousin.” Gordo tells Dru to calm his horny ass down and that he doesn’t mix business with pleasure. Dru says it’s probably for the best because his family feels he loses focus when he messes around.

Gordo says his family does the same thing to him, but that all ended when he made them put some respect on his name. Dru opens up about the guns they got from Obi, and if he finds a way to move them, they will give him his respect. Gordo suggests a group of white supremacists who lives upstate. After some hesitation, Dru tells him to set up the meeting and eventually tells the plans to Cane and Lorenzo.

Lorenzo hates it because they don’t move guns, but he has no say now because Cane is running things and likes the plan because it’s not in the local neighborhood.

There is a catch, Dru says they need a white face to make the sale, and Cane says he has the perfect person to do it, Brayden.

It’s time to set up the meeting with the white militia, and Dru is pissed to learn that Cane is taking over the plan and not letting him take the lead on it. Lorenzo cosigns and tells Dru and Obi to stay back.

Dru Comes Through In The Clutch

Brayden meets up with the white supremacists, and they are suspicious but still exchange the guns for cash. Before they leave, one of the men takes a photo of Brayden, and they follow him to the motel, where Lorenzo and Cane are waiting for Brayden to return.

Brayden hands Lorenzo and Cane the cash. Lorenzo is nervous and wants to leave, but Cane tells him to wait so they can count the cash. They tell Brayden to kick rocks. They have no idea the white militia is outside waiting. The same one who took a photo of Brayden snaps another picture of Lorenzo looking out the window.

Once Brayden pulls off, the racists storm into the room, but Cane and Lorenzo take care of them. Cane almost gets hit when they get outside, but Lorenzo saves him. It’s not looking good for both of them, but luckily for them, Dru and Obi roll up and take care of the rest of the racist goons.

Lorenzo had a backup plan unbeknownst to Cane. Before they leave, Cane takes the guns out of the van so they can resell them and get some extra cash. Obi was grazed, but he’s okay. The moment brings the two “play cousins” closer, and they decide now is a good time to mix business with pleasure.

Cane’s near-death experience helps mend whatever issues he has with his father, and he promises not to tell Monet he shot Zeke but wonders why he just doesn’t tell her because it was a mistake.

Lorenzo tells his son he can’t tell Monet because she will never forgive him for what he did, and that’s why he won’t tell his wife what actually went down that night.

Blanca & Jenny Get A New Lead In Their Case

Dru and Obi’s idea also turns out to be a massive break in Blanca and Jenny’s case, connecting some dots. Blanca tells Jenny she has a CI in the white supremacist group, and he informs her of the deal going down. Jenny tells Blanca about the info Lauren gave her and that she will put a camera on the school’s roof where they stash the drugs.

Blanca heads to the motel where the shooting went down to see the aftermath and is informed the CI is still alive and will be taken to the hospital.

The crew might be in some serious trouble.

Cane Possibly Finds A New Way To Control Effie

Cane might be working with Riq now, but he is definitely looking for a way to hurt the young hustler, and it looks like Effie will be that route.

Before they meet with Obi, Cane thanks Effie for taking out Lauren and saving them, Effie calls CAP, but she has no idea that Cane still is not sure that she was the one who did the job and not Brayden. Effie convinces Cane not to say anything to Riq and tells him she will do it when the time is right.

Cane agrees but warns her he will be checking in to make sure she tells Riq about Lauren, and if she does not handle business, he will.

Effie presses Brayden about what she heard from Cane, and he tells her that he didn’t say anything to the Tejada enforcer during the encounter.

Knowing that Cane is suspicious, Effie tries to tell Riq about what happened each time she fails because she is falling in love with him and doesn’t want to ruin things between them.

In one final attempt, she almost comes clean but again opts not to do it, and instead, they take a trip to pound town. While Riq is sleeping, she texts Cane saying she can’t do it and that she never had someone hold her down as Riq does and begs Cane not to “ruin it” for her.

Cane tells her don’t worry and that he “got her,” we all know he’s lying and will hold this over her head.

Monet Uses Diana To Get Detective Whitman

Monet runs to MacLean to complain about Whitman again, and her attorney suggests an alibi will work to throw him off. The one person to deliver that alibi would be Diana because she is the only Tejada without a rap sheet.

MacLean convinces her this is the way to go, and Monet suggests while he is thrown off, someone should break into his home and steal documents that will be in there. Monet gives MacLean some cash to find some two-bit crook to do the job, and MacLean says he may know someone in the breaking-and-entering game.

Monet is the next visitor at Diana’s dorm. She tells her daughter she needs “a favor” dealing with Whitman, and Diana is skeptical but not surprised. After asking her daughter if she is down or not, Diana points out all of the foul sh*t Monet did to her.

Monet apologizes, telling her she acted the way she did because she was grieving after Zeke’s death. Diana does agree to help her mom and meets with Detective Whitman.

While getting intimate with her Hotep boo Salim, he suggests that parting ways with her family might be the best action for her to gain independence.

Whitman’s Obsession With Monet Gets The Best of Him

Diana meets up with Whitman and says she wants to find out who killed Zeke. Whitman says he thinks her mom killed both Professor Milgram and her son.

Diana reveals to Whitman that Monet sent her there to lie to him. She tells him there are books at the house and tells him there is a key under the mat so he can break in and get them.

Whitman takes the bait and heads to the Tejada residence, where he is surprised by Diana calling the cops, telling them an intruder is in their home.

When he turns around, Monet is there and shoots him, killing him, much to the surprise of Diana, who was not in on this plan. Now she is an accessory to murder and is not happy.

Monet used her daughter, but will this further strain their messy relationship? Chances are, this move definitely drove a deeper wedge between mother and daughter.

MacLean shows up at the crime scene and gives Monet the file from the night Zeke was killed. The following day, she is stunned to learn that the partial print belongs to Lorenzo Dejada, whoever the hell that is.

She calls MacLean, and he tells her not to jump to conclusions and don’t do anything. Lorenzo pops up and tells her not to worry, and he “got her” and tells Monet he loves her.

She now knows the truth.

You can see reactions to the latest episode in the gallery below.

