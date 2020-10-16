CLOSE
President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig At Joe Biden, Twitter Throws Onions

Posted 23 hours ago

US-VOTE-TRUMP-TOWNHALL

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

President Donald Trump has been a vocal champion against so-called fake news, making the claim that major networks with reputations to uphold have fabricated facts. However, the former business mogul retweeted a satirical news site’s article making the obviously false claim that Twitter shut down on Thursday to help Joe Biden, and Twitter is reminding Trump of his gaffe as expected.

Fresh from his town hall event with MSNBC opposite of his rival Biden’s town hall on ABC News, Trump fired his usual early morning tweets making claims of a “red wave” of votes in his favor in the final stretches of the presidential campaign. But what has folks reacting Friday morning is Trump sharing a link to a story from The Babylon Bee, which some on Twitter have compared to The Onion, a purposefully fake news site.

“Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via @TheBabylonBee. Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” Trump tweeted.

Like us, one Twitter user wondered who the Big T person Trump is referring to

“So.. Did the president read the article by The Babylon Bee? Or did he just retweet some stuff he had seen while on the toilet this morning..”Break in case of bad publicity for Democrats” And who in sam hell is Big T? Lol, “@Xx_Bengals_xX wrote.

Even The Babylon Bee, whose tagline is “fake news you can trust,” is getting in on the jokes.

On Twitter, both The Onion and Big T are currently trending and we’ve got the reactions below.

