President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

Posted 1 hour ago

President Twitter fingers AKA President Trump took time out from ignoring COVID-19 and scrutinizing the Black Lives Matter movement to tweet NASCAR only black driver Bubba Wallace demanding an apology.

For what you might ask?  Trump thinks that Wallace owes America an apology because of the noose ‘hoax’ and the lowest NASCAR ratings ever.  He also criticized NASCAR for banning the confederate flag.


According to WBNS, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s tweet with the statement, “The president’s merely pointing out that we’ve got to let facts come out before we jump to judgment.”  But really Trump should check his facts before he Tweets.  According to Sporting News, NASCAR’s ratings are up 104% since the ban of the confederate flag.

And of course, Twitter called Trump out for being a hypocrite reading him left and right with reply tweets.

