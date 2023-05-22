LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The prom 2023 season is underway and nothing brings us more joy than watching our favorite celebrity children bring the looks for prom. Oh, and the elaborate prom send-offs that have us questioning where this viral trend was at when it was our time to go to the big dance.

This year, celeb parents like Savannah and Lebron James, Kevin Hart, Gizelle Bryant, Monica, Sierra Gates, Tammy Riviera and Erica Dixon sent their young adults to prom in gorgeous gowns and dapper custom suits.

For many, watching their kids get all dressed up for prom has left them speechless. Savannah James shared a photo of her oldest son Bronny on his big day, wearing a custom Chrome Hearts suit that spawned reactions from their celebrity friends, including Tank, who admitted he might have to steal Bronny’s drip.

“Lost for words on this one,” Savannah captioned a photo of Bronny. Kevin Hart, who usually has tons to say, was also speechless, “I have no words ….just pure joy. My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go….”

Keep scrolling to see the prom 2023 looks from these celeb offspring.

Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom was originally published on hellobeautiful.com