Quarantine Has The Timeline Ready To Give Steve Harvey Some COVID Cooter

Posted September 22, 2020

ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" - 2020

Source: Byron Cohen / Getty

Steve Harvey has been praised for many things and his still prosperous career is proof of that. However, the comedian and actor has never been seen as a sex symbol — until now.

On Twitter this morning, Harvey’s name was trending, prompting many to investigate and also worry that something dire happened as is usually the case. This time, however, it was Harvey, Dr. Umar Johnson, Tyler Perry, and Joel Osteen getting some of that good quarantine lust on the timeline this fine Tuesday morning. But it appears that much of this thirst popped off in the late Monday hours.

We’ve done our best to find the tweets that had the trend popping off but we were unable to find it. There were plenty of jokes as one can imagine. That said, there’s a key for every lock and Harvey certainly can be attractive to whoever thinks he is.

Check out the reactions below.

