Queen Latifah Accepts Kennedy Center Honors While Looking Regal In Pamella Roland

whose real name is Dana Owens, is synonymous with hip-hop royalty for a reason. While being inducted into D.C.’s Kennedy Center Honors this past weekend, the multihyphenate rocked a Pamella Roland gown fit for a queen!

As she worked the red carpet, the Nation’s Capital was put on notice of just how noble our queen really is.

Queen Latifah is the first female rapper to be inducted into the Kennedy Center Honors.

Queen Latifah became the first female rapper inducted into the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors this weekend. She received the award alongside other 2023 inductees: Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick, Renée Fleming, and Barry Gibb.

Queen Latifah’s ensemble to the celebratory affair oozed with sophistication, class, and elegance. Her black and silver gown fit her like a glove, emphasizing her small waist, curvy figure, and gorgeous melanin skin. And, the “Living Single” star’s hair was pressed and natural in her signature amber-brown color with a sultry side part.

Queen Latifah accepted her award with style, grace, and gratitude. Reflecting on her career, she told the Kennedy Center, “I discovered my love of music with my Aunt Angel, and she directed a mass choir and taught them songs. I learned how to teach harmonies and melodies and watched her build these songs into these big, beautiful creations that moved through me when they all sang together.”

She followed by saying, “I live my life in the moment. That’s the only way I can get through. What I do is to be right there when I’m doing it and just be present and I’m in this right now. I don’t know what I’m gonna think about this tomorrow or what happened yesterday, but right now I’m here with you in this moment, and I’m so very grateful.”

Chloe Bailey, Kerry Washington, and other celebrities turn heads at Kennedy Center Honors

Several A-listers were there to celebrate with Queen Latifah, her mentor Dionne Warwick, and others. Cynthia Erivo and Chloe Bailey attended, giving vocal tributes to Warwick. While Kerry Washington, MC Lyte, Rapsody, and Missy Elliott told the audience about Queen Latifah’s lasting impact.

See Chloe Bailey’s jaw-dropping princess look below.

The full 2023 Kennedy Center Honors gala and ceremony airs on December 27 on CBS. While we wait to see coverage of the star-studded affair, see some of our top red carpet looks below.

Congratulations to all the winners!

