CLOSE
HomeNews

Questions Arise After Minnesota Freedom Fund Reports $35M Raised, But Only $200K Spent On Bail

Posted June 16, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTS

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN


The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has been in existence since 2016, recently gained favor in the wake of the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, promising to assist protests with their bail if arrested. After reporting that the group has raised over $35 million but only paid out $200,000, some on Twitter are questioning what is holding up the distribution of funds.

Via a tweet Monday night (June 15), MFF retweeted a welcome tweet to new followers from June 3 with a new caption that read, “Appreciate all those calling for transparency. We see y’all. Our values and mission have not changed since 2016. Be on the lookout for things coming on our end. Be well.”

As the thread continued, MFF shared how much they’ve spent thus far on bailouts, which apparently had some scratching their heads in response.

“Without jeopardizing the safety of the folks we bailed out we paid well over $200k in the weeks since the uprising alone. We are working on doing more,” read the continuation of the Twitter thread.

With immediacy, the words “35 million” began to trend with some making mention that the board of directors page for MFF suddenly disappeared and other observations from the social media network. There were also suggestions made by residents and activists that the extra funds be applied to establishing new programs in support of Black businesses and individuals in the state.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund has yet to respond to the questions regarding their next aims with the millions raised, and in that void, Twitter has shared a number of opinions related to the matter. We’ve collected those for viewing below.

Photo: WENN

Questions Arise After Minnesota Freedom Fund Reports $35M Raised, But Only $200K Spent On Bail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close