CLOSE
HomeNews

Rapper Kid Rock Will Headline Rally Alongside Donald Trump Jr.

Posted September 14, 2020

Kid Rock Will Headline Michigan MAGA Rally, Twitter Clowns Him For It

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

“Hick Hop” artist (yes, that’s really a thing) Kid Rock will be the featured entertainment at an upcoming rally on Monday (Sept.14).

How do you follow up on the #CocaineConvention? Easy, hold a rally featuring washed-up culture vulture Kid Rock hosted by Donald Trump’s clown son Donald Trump Jr. along with his bat sh*t crazy girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Oh, she also happens to be his father’s senior advisor.

Nepotism at its finest.

The “Make America Great Again” COVID-19 superspreader event will take place in Macomb County, Michigan, which also happens to be Kid Rock’s hometown. The lies, loud dog-whistling, COVID-denying, and spreading is set to go down beginning at  7 p.m. at Bumpers Landing Boat Club.

While we won’t be tuning in, more than likely getting the cliff notes from VOX journalist, Aaron Rupar, who watches the events, so we don’t have to too, and hilariously fact checks them. Anyway, as you can imagine, the jokes are pouring in clowning the upcoming event because it comes as no surprise that the only form of entertainment the Trump campaign can muster up is Kid Rock.

In one tweet, political satirist Jeremy Newberger pretty much broke down what to expect from the upcoming sh*t show.

The superspreader event disguised as a rally is the latest of events the so-called president has recklessly held across the country that is still trying to control the spread of COVID-19. We are just going use this time to say make sure you get your mail-in ballot and vote early if you don’t want to physically go to a voting location. Trump and his cronies have to go… immediately.

You can peep more replies to the Kid Rock Rona Rally in the gallery below.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Rapper Kid Rock Will Headline Rally Alongside Donald Trump Jr.  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Where’s the lie?

2. We love to see it.

3. Facts

4. YUP

5. LOL

6. Spits out drink.

7. The real vaccine.

8. We weren’t shocked at all.

9. TEARS!

10. Ouch

Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close