Mugshots & Messiness: Real Housewives Who’ve Been Arrested

The Real Housewives franchise has never been short on drama, but lately, the headlines have been giving the confessionals a run for their money.

These women may serve luxury, reads, and relationship chaos every week, but cameras don’t stop the consequences when real-life trouble hits. With the recent news surrounding former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton, fans are once again reminded that even reality royalty can end up facing real legal issues.

As previously reported, Mia Thornton was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after police accused her of taking more than $11,000 worth of furniture from a furnished condo she had recently moved out of. Officials say she left in the middle of the night and took items ranging from a TV to décor pieces, leading to a larceny charge and a trip to the Fulton County Jail.

While Mia’s situation is the latest, she’s far from the only Housewife whose off-screen choices made courtroom waves. From alleged fraud schemes to DUIs to full-on physical altercations, Housewives across nearly every franchise have found themselves in legal trouble at one point or another. These incidents have sparked national conversations about fame, accountability, and how the pressure of reality TV can mix dangerously with real-world decisions.

People has extensively documented many of these cases, breaking down charges involving stars like Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Jen Shah, Luann de Lesseps, and more. Their full report provides detailed timelines, official statements, and updates on the status of each case today.

Whether the issue is fraud, substance-related charges, domestic disputes, or full-on Bravo brawls gone sideways, many Housewives have had their mugshots circulate just as widely as their reunion looks. Some situations ended with probation or community service. Others led to prison time. Some stars managed to rebuild their careers after the scandal, while others quietly disappeared from the spotlight.

The list you’re about to read breaks down each case clearly and accurately, using trusted sources from People, FOX 5 Atlanta, and other reputable news outlets. It offers context, updates, and a deeper look at what really happened beyond the headlines.

Be sure to check out a full rundown of The Real Housewives stars who’ve traded in their wine glasses for handcuffs. Reality TV may be glamorous, but these moments prove that no one’s immune to real-life consequences. Grab your popcorn. Here are the Real Housewives stars who have been arrested and the dramatic stories behind each moment.

Check out a gallery of the Real Housewives stars who have been arrested below:

