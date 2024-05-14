Recap: Mary J. Blige Had A Grand Homecoming With 2024 ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Festival And Summit In NYC

When looking at the career of Mary J. Blige, the undisputed Queen of Hip-Hop Soul for three decades and counting, it comes as no surprise that she puts emphasis on the title and standout track of her 2017 album, Strength Of A Woman. Birthed from the heartbreak and eventual failure of trying to keep her marriage afloat, the project showcased a woman trying her best to be the best version of herself for another. It was after finding that strength — a five-year journey of self discovery that resulted in the triumphant release of Good Morning Gorgeous and an epic Super Bowl Halftime performance in 2022 — that MJB could really call herself “da MVP.”
That inner strength inspired her to launch the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit, which just commenced its third year with a Big Apple homecoming for the New York native this past Mother’s Day Weekend. We decided to swing by and check out the festivities, and not even rain on a Sunday could drown out what Mary had planned for the city.
RELATED: Mary J Blige, Cher & A Tribe Called Quest Headline 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
Shining all weekend like the boots she rocked during the main event concert at Barclays Center — it’s actually her new ‘Mary Boot’ collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti (seen above) that’s already sold out online — Mary covered all grounds to assure that she provided something everyone could enjoy. From a classic welcome party at Harlem hotspot Corner Social and a jazz revue at Blue Note New York to kick things off, to an all-day summit on Saturday with scenic views by way of The Glasshouse that included panels, giveaways and flowers given both literally and figuratively with Black women primarily in mind, it was easily enough to please anyone at that point already. Mary instead followed up with the aforementioned concert, in addition to a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday followed by a gospel concert to close out the evening. So much was shared throughout the weekend that felt special in its delivery, and we can only hope the women in attendance will spread the camaraderie in their own worlds that clearly resonated throughout the day-long summit.
For panelist Sharon Content, who spoke on the From Crisis To Care: Navigating Mental Health In The Black Community panel, the message of “Strength Of A Woman” resonated especially. She says, “When I hear ‘strength of a woman,’ or when I participate in a conference that is inspired by the strength of a woman, it really empowers me to really understand and be honored to be part of bringing women together to empower, uplift, celebrate our resiliency and really create a sisterhood so that we can share in a space to express our vulnerability in a space of strength. It’s such an honor to be on a panel and be asked to participate in bringing sisters together — our women of color! — and really allow us to celebrate our resiliency.”
It echoes especially in the work she does daily to provide a haven for disenfranchised youth. Mrs. Content continued by adding, “As the founder and president of Children of Promise NYC, a community-based organization in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn and in the South Bronx, we specifically work for and serve children of incarcerated parents. Participating in the Strength Of A Woman Summit allowed me to showcase an opportunity for all of the participants and all of the members that attended today to be able to look at community service as an outlet of self-care. For us to really look at a non-profit organization serving the community, serving a community in need of support as a result of their parent being in prison — all the young people that we serve have one or both parents in prison — it felt like a call-to-action for participants today and women who came out to give back. I challenge everyone to identify a non-profit organization that touches your heart; a non-profit that means something to you. Utilize that as an opportunity to give back. There’s always a way.”
Fellow panelist Rosezena “The BizLawyer” Pierce, who spoke on the panel Operation Secure The Bag: The Keys To Unlocking Financial Freedom, had similar sentiments, but had one woman in mind specifically when thinking of what Strength Of A Woman means to her. She told us exclusively, shorty after dropping some serious gems on stage, “When I think of ‘strength of a woman,’ I think of really my mom. The way you go through things and conquering things, my mom went through a lot! However, she don’t look like what she been through. That’s the strength of a woman; she knows how to get over and climb. She’s just amazing. Strength of a woman to me really is going through it, getting through the fire and coming out still well-done like my girl Chrisette Michele says.”
Overall it was a weekend that we think many women across the Tri-state area and beyond won’t soon forget, and are very likely to spread to their fellow sister-girls. We look forward to seeing how The Queen tops herself next year!
Check out a full recap of Mary J. Blige’s 2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit, from the welcome party in Harlem and full-day summit at The Glasshouse NYC to a star-filled concert at Barclays, jazz revue at Blue Note and gospel concert on Mother’s Day to close out the eventful weekend:
- Mary J. Blige: Says She’s Going To Retire From Music
- Mary J. Blige: Reflects On Her Legacy Empowering Women In Music
- Mary J. Blige: Confirms That She Isn’t Single Anymore
The post Recap: Mary J. Blige Had A Grand Homecoming With 2024 ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Festival And Summit In NYC appeared first on Black America Web.
Recap: Mary J. Blige Had A Grand Homecoming With 2024 ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Festival And Summit In NYC was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. The welcome party for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Party
May 10, 2024
Corner Social – Harlem, NYC
Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
2. Tasha SmithSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Party
May 10, 2024
Corner Social – Harlem, NYC
Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
3. Funk Flex DJing at the welcome party for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Party
May 10, 2024
Corner Social – Harlem, NYC
Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
4. The welcome party for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Party
May 10, 2024
Corner Social – Harlem, NYC
Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
5. A jazz concert with Robert Glasper to kick off Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
6. The iconic Blue Note New York for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
7. The Robert Glasper Experiment performs for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
8. Robert Glasper and Tasha SmithSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
9. Mary J. Blige performs with the Robert Glasper ExperimentSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC
Image: Sterlingpics for Mary J. Blige
10. Entrance at the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
11. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
12. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
13. L to R: Dr. Thema, Kristi Henderson, Shanti Das and Sharon Content on the ‘From Crisis To Care: Navigating Mental Health in the Black Community’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
14. L to R: Dr. Thema, Kristi Henderson, Shanti Das and Sharon ContentSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
15. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
16. L to R: Dr. Stephanie Thompson, Tunde Oyeneyin, Coach Gessie Thompson and Bea Dixon on the ‘Black Women’s Health: Everything Your Mother Never Told You’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
17. L to R: Kim Kimble, Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers and Tahira Wright from the ‘We Set The Trends: Developing Your Personal Style’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
18. L to R: Shari Bryant, Marsai Martin, Gia Peppers, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Heather Lowery for the ‘You Can Sit With Us: Cultivating And Maintaining Sustainable Community’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
19. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
20. L to R: Sonal Patel, Dawn McNellis, Aparna Khurjekar and Brave Williams for ‘The State Of Small Business: How Female Leaders Can Be The Driving Force Of Change’ small business panel by VerizonSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
21. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
22. L to R: Heather Lowery, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Marsai Martin and Shari BryantSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
23. Host Gia PeppersSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
24. Two beautiful queens attend Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
25. Brave WilliamsSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
26. Nicole George-MiddletonSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
27. L to R: LaTonya Blige-DaCosta, Simone I. Smith, Madison Star Brim and Misa Hylton for the ‘Respect The Architect: Become The Architect Of Your Life’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
28. Host Jess HilariousSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
29. L to R: Heather Lowery and Crystal Renee HayslettSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
30. Panel moderator Bevy SmithSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
31. L to R: Nicole George-Middleton, Pinky Cole Hayes, Rosezena “The BizLawyer” Pierce and Sherrese Clarke-Soares on the ‘Operation Secure The Bag: The Keys To Unlocking Financial Freedom’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
32. Rosezena “The BizLawyer” Pierce and Nicole George-Middleton talking shopSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
33. L to R: Mary J. Blige, Angie Martinez, Tasha Smith and Taraji P. Henson for the ‘Girl Talk’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
34. Attendees enjoying the gems being dropped at Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
35. MJB da MVP on the ‘Girl Talk’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Sterlingpics for Mary J. Blige
36. Tasha Smith and Taraji P. Henson on the ‘Girl Talk’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
37. Angie Martinez moderates the ‘Girl Talk’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
38. L to R: Mary J. Blige, Angie Martinez, Tasha Smith and Taraji P. HensonSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Sterlingpics for Mary J. Blige
39. Tagging the walls (legally!) at Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
40. L to R: Mekai Curtis, Michael Rainey Jr., Da’Vinchi, Larenz Tate and Method Man for the ‘Our Men Honor The Strength Of A Woman’ panelSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
41. Clockwise: Method Man, Michael Rainey Jr., Larenz Tate, Mekai Curtis and Da’VinchiSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC
Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
42. Fat Joe and Busta RhymesSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
43. Lola BrookeSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
44. Honey BxbySource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
45. Angie Martinez pays respects to Mama Jones (Jim Jones’ mother), Audrey Jackson (Pop Smoke’s mother), Debbie Phillips (Jadakiss’ mother) and Athena Dubose (A. Boogie’s mother)Source:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
46. Funk FlexSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
47. Attendees enjoying the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit ConcertSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
48. Attendees enjoying the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit ConcertSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
49. Fat JoeSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
50. Remy Ma and Fat JoeSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
51. Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss of The LOXSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
52. Rising R&B quartet WanMorSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
53. Jill ScottSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
54. VadoSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
55. A Boogie Wit da HoodieSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
56. 50 CentSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
57. 50 Cent and co.Source:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
58. 50 Cent enjoys the view from stageSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
59. Larenz Tate joins 50 Cent onstageSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
60. Actors from the ‘Power’ Universe join show creator 50 Cent onstageSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
61. Mar J. Blige and 50 Cent rock the stage togetherSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
62. Mary J. Blige reveals her official boot collaboration with Giuseppe ZanottiSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
63. Confetti to close out the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit ConcertSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
64. Rain isn’t stopping MJB’s Mother’s Day Brunch!Source:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC
Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
65. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Mother’s Day BrunchSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC
Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
66. Mary J. Blige’s Sun Goddess wine on displaySource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC
Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
67. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Mother’s Day BrunchSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC
Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
68. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Mother’s Day BrunchSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC
Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
69. Taraji P Henson and Mary J. BligeSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC
Image: Sterlingpics for Mary J. Blige
70. Drinks in abundance all weekend long at Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & SummitSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
71. A time for praise at Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel ConcertSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
72. Jane HandcockSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
73. Generations of women enjoying the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel ConcertSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
74. A few soulful voices at the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel ConcertSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
75. Ladies in their Sunday’s best at the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel ConcertSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
76. L to R: Jacky, Karen and Dorinda of The Clark SistersSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
77. The Clark Sisters doing their thingSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
78. Closing it out with praiseSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
79. Twinkie Clark doing what she does bestSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
80. L to R: Twinkie, Jacky, Dorinda and Karen of the legendary Clark SistersSource:Strategic Heights Media
2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC
Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit