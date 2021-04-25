HomeFashion & Style

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Brings The Fashion At The 93rd Academy Awards

Posted April 25, 2021

2021 Oscars Red Carpet

Source: ABC/ABC/ Handout/ Pool / Getty


Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us and as dubbed by E! host Nina Parker, it’s the return of the red carpet – a version of it at least.

The culmination of award season all leads up to the tonight, the 93rd Academy Awards, which are currently broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in California.

Whereas other award show red carpets have been filmed virtually this year, the Oscars’s red carpet show is a socially-distanced version of the traditional extravaganza with our favorite entertainers serving fashion looks in one place.

White is a trend on the carpet tonight with Viola Davis, Tiara Thomas and Diane Warren donning white looks. The men continued to show out, wearing fine suits and accessories.

Keeps scrolling to see Oscars red carpet looks.

1. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

Angela Bassett looked stunning in a custom red Alberta Ferretti gown.

2. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Getty

Halle Berry debuted a daring do while wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

3. Zendaya

Zendaya Source:Getty

Zendaya can do no wrong. The svelte actresses brought the drama we needed in this custom Valentino Haute Couture gown. that flowed in the air like her inches. Of course she was styled by the iconic Law Roach. 

4. H.E.R

H.E.R Source:Getty

Singer H.E.R gave us a colorful moment on the Oscar’s red carpet in this custom look by Dundas.

5. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

“One Night In Miami” director and award season favorite Regina King looked Spring-ready in this sleek bob, custom Louis Vuitton gown and Forevermark jewels.

6. Andra Day

Andra Day Source:Getty

Andra Day served us face, hair and abs in this glowing metallic gold gown by Vera Wang.

7. Viola Davis

Viola Davis Source:Getty

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star and Oscar’s favorite Viola Davis wore a custom white Alexander McQueen gown with bodice cutouts. She wore jewelry by Forevermark.

8. Daniel Kaluueya

Daniel Kaluueya Source:Getty

‘Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya hit the carpet in Bottega Venetta and Cartier jewelry. 

9. Tiara Thomas

Tiara Thomas Source:Getty

Singer and song-writer Tiara Thomas wore this custom white look by Jovana Louis. 

10. Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. Source:Getty

“One Night In Miami” actor Leslie Odom Jr. can double as an Oscar’s statue in this Brioni suit.

11. Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose Source:Getty

Ariana DeBose wore a tangerine Atelier Versace gown to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

12. Lil’ Rel

Lil' Rel Source:Getty

Lil’ Rel Howery looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo jacket and black pants.

13. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo Source:Getty

Never one to disappoint in the fashion department. The “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” actor stood-out in this hot pink Atelier Versace couture suit.

