Another day, another red carpet event in LaLa Land. This time around, the stars gathered for Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood. The star-studded event featured a lot of notables that are currently dominating in their careers. In complete alignment with the event, the red carpet reflected the fun, youthful style of today’s generation of young Hollywood pioneers.

Karrueche Tran brought the spring vibes in a two-piece suit, while Law Roach served vintage realness in a full Gucci ensemble. What I enjoyed about this red carpet was the individual style of each celebrity captured at the event. If this celebration was about honoring youthful Hollywood, each attendee understood the assignment and exuded it in their attire. If you missed The who’s who to hit the carpet, we’ve got you covered. Here are 7 of the best looks from last night’s celebration of vanities.

Red Carpet Rundown: Melanin Took Over The Vanity Fair And Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com