Oscar weekend is well underway and the hottest celebrities are already out on the scene, serving lewks and fashion as they wait for one of the biggest award shows of the year. Most recently, some of our favorite melanated beauties attended the Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood event where they turned heads in their stunning looks while celebrating Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars.

Among those in attendance was the stunning Ryan Destiny who left us speechless with her all-white look. Model Winnie Harlow was also in attendance as she donned a sexy nude ensemble that looked perfect on the runway queen. And of course, one of our favorite fashion killas, Law Roach, stole the show rocking a black and white tuxedo-like look that was everything and more. And while it’s impossible to pick just one person as the best dressed from the fashionable occasion, we love to run down our favorite looks from the night and swoon over who gave us the biggest fashion envy. Here are our favorite looks from the Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood event.

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From Vanity Fair And Lancôme’s ‘Future Of Hollywood’ Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com