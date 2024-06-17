Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Celebrity Looks From The 2024 Tony Awards

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated

77th Annual Tony Awards

, held on Sunday, June 16, at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center, were a night of surprises and anticipation. Hosted by the beautiful and talented Ariana DeBose , the event was an entertaining mix of unexpected stage moments and unforgettable red carpet style.

And we weren’t surprised.

Every year, the Tony Awards celebrate the best of stage and live theatre. The dramaticism of the acting medium and its characters, combined with the pomp and circumstance and over-the-top performances, lead to celebrity looks that leave us gagging.

So, let’s get into the looks we loved.

Dressing starlets like Ariana DeBose and Taraji P. Henson, Oscar de la Renta slayed the 2024 Tony Awards.

Ariana, who returned to host for the third year, made a statement with every look she donned throughout the night. On stage, she wore a range of fits from a flowy light purple A-line fit to a gold sparkly mini dress.

However, the entertainer set the tone for the night with a fabulous stain-glass look straight off Oscar de la Renta’s runway. From the legacy designer’s Fall 2024 Art Nouveau collection, the multi-colored strapless gown shimmered and shined as Ariana moved and posed.

Taraji P. Henson was another starlet who took our breath away in Oscar de la Renta. Known for bringing the fashion heat, the 53-year-old actress dazzled in a scalloped gown that was hate, haute, haute.

What truly made Taraji’s look stand out were its intricate details. She wore a white-gold gown with a stunning scalloped design throughout, adding a touch of whimsy and texture to the classic silhouette.

The Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring 2025 dress fit her like a glove as it shimmered under the lights, creating a mesmerizing effect. Taraji added a pair of pointed metallic heels and simple accessories that echoed the subtle shimmer of the dress. She pulled her look together with soft glam makeup and a curled bob, giving stage style realness.

Ariana and Taraji were just a few of our favorites serving during this year’s Tony Awards. The 2024 red carpet was a fashion parade of designer looks, top trends, and runway delights.

Attendees shined in metallics, jewel tones, sequins, and tulle. And most styles spotted reflected the night’s brilliance, elegance, and sophistication.

See more celebrity red carpet looks below.

