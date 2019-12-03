CLOSE
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards

Posted December 3, 2019

The 2019 Fashion Awards is an annual celebration held by The British Fashion Council. The event brings out the best in fashion and entertainment for a night of celebration in the fashion industry. This year, Robyn Rihanna Fenty received the Urban Luxe Award for her Fenty brand, which just launched in May! The occasion brought out some of our favorite Black models including Halima Aden, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and more. Stars like Janet Jackson were also in attendance. Keep clicking to check out our favorite looks from the red carpet.

1. NAOMI CAMPBELL

NAOMI CAMPBELL Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell gives us a soft glam on the red carpet.

2. NAOMI CAMPBELL

NAOMI CAMPBELL Source:Getty

In Alexander McQueen.

3. RIHANNA

RIHANNA Source:Getty

Rihanna sports cornrows on the red carpet.

4. RIHANNA

RIHANNA Source:Getty

In custom Fenty.

5. WINNIE HARLOW

WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty

Model Winnie Harlow serves a shoulder length bob.

6. WINNIE HARLOW

WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty

In Vivienne Westwood.

7. JOAN SMALLS

JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty

Model Joan Smalls give up a half up, half down style. We love the braids into the top knot.

8. JOAN SMALLS

JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty

In Stella McCartney.

9. JOURDAN DUNN

JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty

Jourdan Dunn serves an rusty red lip on the red carpet.

10. JOURDAN DUNN

JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty

In Vivienne Westwood.

11. JANET JACKSON

JANET JACKSON Source:Getty

Janet Jackson skipped the red carpet but served us some kinky curly hair on stage at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

12. JANET JACKSON

JANET JACKSON Source:Getty

Muva Janet Jackson wears all black on stage.

13. HALIMA ADEN

HALIMA ADEN Source:Getty

Model Halima Aden looks angelic in this blush look.

14. IMAAN HAMMAM

IMAAN HAMMAM Source:Getty

Model Imaan Hammam serving a braided style on the red carpet.

15. IMAAN HAMMAM

IMAAN HAMMAM Source:Getty

Serving sexy menswear vibes.

16. ADUT AKECH

ADUT AKECH Source:Getty

Model Adut Akech is all smiles as she won the Model of the Year Award.

17. ADUT AKECH

ADUT AKECH Source:Getty

In Valentino.

