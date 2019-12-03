The 2019 Fashion Awards is an annual celebration held by The British Fashion Council. The event brings out the best in fashion and entertainment for a night of celebration in the fashion industry. This year, Robyn Rihanna Fenty received the Urban Luxe Award for her Fenty brand, which just launched in May! The occasion brought out some of our favorite Black models including Halima Aden, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and more. Stars like Janet Jackson were also in attendance. Keep clicking to check out our favorite looks from the red carpet.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com