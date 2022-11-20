LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Thered carpet certainly gave us our fashion fix this week and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that left us swooning. The annual award show took place in Los Angeles over the weekend and the best of the best did not come to play!

Our favorite artists were on the scene for what shaped up to be an epic celebration of music and culture. And with Wayne Brady hosting this year’s event, anything goes. From the fashion queen Tinashe to our body goals Ari Lennox and everything in between, the girls were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2022 American Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com