HomeArts & Entertainment

Red Carpet Rundown: The ‘Black-ish’ Cast Serve Fashion At The 39th Annual PaleyFest

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

PaleyfestLA

Source: Getty / Getty


‘Tis the season for award shows, celebrity events, and festivals galore. The stars are out and about serving looks, and we are on the prowl for it all. From stylish pantsuits to vintage-inspired gowns, the celebs are bringing the fashion heat, and we are getting major inspiration from their ensembles.

PaleyFest LA is back and held its first in-person event this week in three years since Covid. PaleyFest is a television showcase with screenings and celebrity interviews at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The festival offers Paley members and loyal television fans the chance to get more acquainted with their favorite television shows, celebrity actors, and actresses. It also includes an array of events and informative panels.

This year, the popular television show Black-ish is scheduled to be a part of the lineup, and of course, we got the details on their wardrobe for their ‘Evening with Black-ish’ event. Get into some of the cast members’ outfits below.

Red Carpet Rundown: The ‘Black-ish’ Cast Serve Fashion At The 39th Annual PaleyFest  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross shined brightly in a blue and yellow printed dress by Proenza Schouler. The dress featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Styled by Karla Welch, the dress was paired with black boots.   

2. Jennifer Lewis

Jennifer Lewis Source:Getty

Jennifer Lewis looked great in a black and white striped top paired with ivory wide leg pants that featured buttons up and down each leg. She completed the look with black and white loafers and a voluminous afro.    

3. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

Marsai Martin looked stunning as she arrived to the ‘Evening with Black-ish‘ event in a beaded, long sleeve black dress that was accessorized with ankle strap sandals and perfectly braided cornrows.  

4. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi Source:Getty

Yara can do no wrong when it comes to fashion. Styled by Jason Bolden, she looked absolutely amazing in a Tory Burch net dress. The two-toned dress fit Yara to a tee, and her Bantu knots hairstyle set the look off.  

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close