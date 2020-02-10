CLOSE
HomeFashion & Style

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

Posted February 10, 2020

If the Academy Awards is the biggest ticket in town, Vanity Fair’s annual after party is the second. The who’s who of Hollywood are always in attendance and since the Oscars were extra white this year, it gave the Black faces we love, much deserved red carpet moments.

The after party is where Hollywood’s elite trade in their stiff award show gowns and slip into their sexy, daring, fun looks, giving us the lewks we look forward to.

See how your faves turned up after the Oscars…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

2. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson Source:Getty

3. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

4. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

5. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

6. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:WENN

Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

7. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:WENN

8. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

9. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

10. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

11. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

12. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

13. Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernay

Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

14. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

15. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

16. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Source:WENN

17. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Source:Getty

18. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

19. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Source:Getty

20. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

21. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

22. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Source:Getty

23. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Source:Getty

24. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

25. Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan Source:Getty

26. Roberta Moradfar and Martin Lawrence

Roberta Moradfar and Martin Lawrence Source:Getty

27. Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wes Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

28. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:Getty

29. Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr.

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. Source:Getty

30. Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie Source:Getty

31. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Source:Getty

32. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Source:Getty

33. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

34. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

35. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier Source:WENN

36. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier Source:WENN

37. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

38. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

39. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

40. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

41. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

42. Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones Source:WENN

43. SZA

SZA Source:Getty

44. SZA

SZA Source:Getty

45. SZA

SZA Source:Getty
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close