RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Governors Awards Was A Red Carpet Of Jewel Tone Perfection

Posted October 28, 2019

The Governors Awards occurred in New York City is held annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They present awards to individuals in the entertainment industry for achievement in film. The awards has been going on since 2009. The three awards are the Academy Honorary Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The event brought out some of the best in Black Hollywood who showed up in style wearing beautiful jewel tone dresses. Keep on clicking to see our stars shining on the red carpet.

1. CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty

Go from green! We love how Cynthia Erivo committed to being monochrome head to toe, literally!

2. CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty

In Valentino.

3. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

Color eyeliner is a great way to create a bold eye.

4. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

In Givenchy Spring/Summer 2020.

5. KEKE PALMER

KEKE PALMER Source:Getty

Purple eyeshadow is a great look for a bold eye if you still want to keep it slightly demure.

6. KEKE PALMER

KEKE PALMER Source:Getty

In Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2019.

7. JENNIFER LOPEZ

JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty

Jennifer Lopez looked elegant with a braided updo.

8. JENNIFER LOPEZ

JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty

In Reem Acra Spring/Summer 2020.

9. GUGU MBATHA RAW

GUGU MBATHA RAW Source:Getty

This sleek center park looks great on Gugu Mbatha Raw.

10. GUGU MBATHA RAW

GUGU MBATHA RAW Source:Getty

In Erdem Resort 2020.

