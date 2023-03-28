LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The iHeartRadio Awards took place on March 27, causing the best of the best in music to step out and celebrate their accolades. The awards show, now in its 10th year, honors the most streamed artists and songs of 2022, with a sneak preview of music soon to come in 2023.

We saw lots of great music in 2022, and most of it was made popular because of TikTok. Artists like Ice Spice and Latto saw a boost in sales thanks to their music that went viral on the popular social media platform.

And while we love to talk music, the red carpet fashion is what caught our attention. The iHeartRadio Awards garners a more relaxed crowd, so stars like Doja Cat traded in her typical high fashion threads for something more casual and chic. If you missed the best looks from the night in music, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best looks to hit the carpet at the iHeartMusic Awards.

RELATED NEWS: Beyonce Teams Up With Balmain’s Oliver Rousteing For ‘Renaissance Couture’ Wearable Album Collection

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The iHeartRadio Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com