The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards weekend is well underway and some of our favorite celebrities are hitting the scene to show off their best looks ahead of the biggest night in music. Last night, the gworls were out for the a variety of events including Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective event as well as the Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala and turned heads in their stunning evening gowns and ensembles, being sure to give us fashion envy in the process.

From Saweetie to Chloe Bailey, the fashions were everything and if this is any preview of what we can expect on tonight’s GRAMMY Awards red carpet, then prepare to have your edges snatched! Check out some of our favorite looks from the weekend inside.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com