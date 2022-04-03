HomeArts & Entertainment

Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RECORDING ACADEMY-HONORS-LEGEND

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty


The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards weekend is well underway and some of our favorite celebrities are hitting the scene to show off their best looks ahead of the biggest night in music. Last night, the gworls were out for the a variety of events including Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective event as well as the Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala and turned heads in their stunning evening gowns and ensembles, being sure to give us fashion envy in the process.

From Saweetie to Chloe Bailey, the fashions were everything and if this is any preview of what we can expect on tonight’s GRAMMY Awards red carpet, then prepare to have your edges snatched! Check out some of our favorite looks from the weekend inside.

 

1. Saweetie

Saweetie Source:Getty

Saweetie attended the elegant event looking as beautiful as ever in this green cut out Alexandre Vauthier gown.  She accessorized the look with matching heels and wore her long hair flowing over to one side of her face. 

2. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RECORDING ACADEMY-HONORS-LEGEND

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RECORDING ACADEMY-HONORS-LEGEND Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey turned heads at the event in this sexy black look, trading in her signature locs for a voluptuous afro that looked absolutely stunning on the R&B crooner. 

3. Summer Walker

Summer Walker Source:Getty

Summer Walker gave us fashion envy in this cut out sheer ensemble that showed off her sexy curves. 

4. Muni Long

Muni Long Source:Getty

Muni Long was also in attendance at the The Black Music Collective event donning this sexy all-black look.

5. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Source:Getty

Tamron Hall attended The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala at New York Public Library over the weekend in this black and white two piece ensemble. 

6. Iman

Iman Source:Getty

Iman was also in attendance of The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala at New York Public Library donning this curve-hugging animal print ensemble. 

