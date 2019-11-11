CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People’s Choice Awards

Posted 11 hours ago

The 45th annual E People’s Choice Awards took place on Sunday, November 10th in Santa Monica, California. The E People’s Choice Awards is an award show recognizing people in entertainment that are honored based on votes by fans and the general public. It brings out our favorite reality tv stars, actresses, singers, and more. Click through our red carpet to see our favorite looks from the event!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People’s Choice Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

We love the top knot and sole star jewel in Storm Reid’s hair.

2. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

In Iris Van Herpen.

3. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Up do’s are trending on the red carpet! Zendaya slayed the red carpet with this messy bun and red lipstick.

4. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

In Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.

5. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

In Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.

6. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY

TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY Source:Getty

Real co-host Tamera Mowry Housley sported bold green eyes and we’re loving it.

7. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY

TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY Source:Getty

In Cynthia Rowley.

8. LONI LOVE

LONI LOVE Source:Getty

Loni Love serves a soft glam on the red carpet.

9. LONI LOVE

LONI LOVE Source:Getty

Stunning in sequins.

10. KANDI

KANDI Source:Getty

Kandi smiles while sporting a crimped lob.

11. KANDI

KANDI Source:Getty

In House of CB.

12. TODD TUCKER AND KANDI BURRUSS

TODD TUCKER AND KANDI BURRUSS Source:Getty

Kandi posed on the carpet with her husband Todd Tucker.

13. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty

Singer Kelly Rowland served a smokey eye and a wine colored lip.

14. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty

In Iris Van Herpen.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 week ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close