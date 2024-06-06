Listen Live
Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Published on June 6, 2024

Red Lobster Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Soon, everyone’s favorite biscuits will be a lot harder to find in Ohio.

Keep scrolling to see exactly which Red Lobster locations are expected to close.

Following its previous announcement of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, America’s biggest seafood chain is set to close eight Ohio restaurants soon.

FOX 8 reports that Red Lobster will not be renewing the following eight building leases. However, they also note which Ohio locations are expected to stay open.

For now.

From FOX 8:

Filings show the restaurant chain has also rejected the lease for its former Orange Village location at 3655 Orange Place, which closed in 2022 after 45 years, according to reports.

The company closed dozens of locations last month before filing for bankruptcy, and planned to auction off those eateries’ kitchen equipment and furniture, Nexstar reported.

Check out the eight Ohio Red Lobster locations that will be closing soon below. Drop us a comment if you wish Red Lobster could stick around forever!

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Parma: 7607 Day Drive

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Parma: 7607 Day Drive

Strongsville: 17227 Southpark Center

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Strongsville: 17227 Southpark Center

Toledo: 4990 Monroe St.

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Toledo: 4990 Monroe St.

Dayton: 6500 Miller Lane

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Dayton: 6500 Miller Lane

Findlay: 2340 Tiffin Ave.

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Findlay: 2340 Tiffin Ave.

New Philadelphia: 255 Graff Road SE

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

New Philadelphia: 255 Graff Road SE

Maumee: 1422 Reynolds Road

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Maumee: 1422 Reynolds Road

Columbus: 1691 Dublin-Granville Road

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Columbus: 1691 Dublin-Granville Road

