Reebok Goes Retro Bold With New DMX Trail Shadow Sneakers [Photos]

Reebok has reached deep into its historical archives to revive a number of its classic styles in recent times, doing so once more with the DMX Trail Shadow. With six new colorways, the updated sneakers come in the Future, Trail, and OG styles with the corresponding designs and details to match.

With an eye-catching design and technical flourishes, the new DMX Trail Shadows are styled with a rubberized mesh upper, DMX SHEAR cushioning, and a rugged sole perfectly made for traction in the streets or the hiking trail.

The sneaker is available now on the Reebok website until December 2019. Click here for me and scroll down below for the images.

Photo: Reebok

