Regina King, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Light Up The Red Carpet Of The LA Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall"

The Harder They Fall LA Premiere

The streets of Hollywood were likely vacant last night because all the stars were at the premiere of the film, The Harder They Fall. The Black Western movie has a star-studded cast that includes Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.

Jay-Z, The Bullitts, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender served as producers for the highly anticipated  film that will hit theaters on October 22 and will come to Netflix on November 3. Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Tina Lawson and her husband Richard showed up to support Jay- Z, alongside stars like Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Karrueche Tran and Taraji P Henson.

If you missed all the fashion to hit the red carpet, don’t worry – we got you covered. Check out the

1. Beyoncé at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The singer wore a custom Alexandre Vauthier gown.

2. Regina King at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Regina King at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Regina King attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress wore a black sequins cocktail dress by David Koma.

3. Kelly Rowland at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Kelly Rowland at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The singer wore a single shoulder feathered dress, with a high-slip up one leg.

4. Tiffany Haddish at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Tiffany Haddish at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress and comedian wore an olive green Alexandre Vauthier dress.

5. Karrueche Tran at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Karrueche Tran at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Karrueche Tran attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress wore a black and white single-sleeve top, with a matching skirt.

6. Teyana Taylor at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Teyana Taylor at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The singer, dancer, actress, and director donned an ultra casual yellow puffer jacket with black pants.

7. Draya Michele at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Draya Michele at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Draya Michele attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The entrepreneur looked cute in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

8. Tina and Richard Lawson at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Tina and Richard Lawson at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lee Lawson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The couple looked amazing with Tina in a black sequins jumpsuit, and Richard in a dark blue suit.

9. June Ambrose at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

June Ambrose at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

June Ambrose attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The stylist and creative director more a black sequins gown by Gucci.

10. Jay-Z at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Jay-Z at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Sean Carter, better known as Jay-Z,  attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The rapper and producer looked dapper in a black suit.

11. Winnie Harlow at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Winnie Harlow at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Winnie Harlow attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The model wore a leather blazer dress by Versace.

12. Taraji P. Henson at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Taraji P. Henson at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress. wore a black suit partnered with a sheer blouse.

13. Zee James at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Zee James at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Zee James attended Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

14. Logan Browning at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Logan Browning at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Logan Browning attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress wore a black and white Carolina Herrera SS21 RTW dress.

15. Lil Rel Howery at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Lil Rel Howery at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Lil Rel Howery attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

16. Kehlani at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Kehlani at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Kehlani attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

17. Bre-Z at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Bre-Z at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

Bre-Z attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress looked chic in a red suit.

18. Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z, Swiss Beatz and Seal at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z, Swiss Beatz and Seal at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" Source:Getty

(From L) British singer and director Jeymes Samuel, US rapper Jay-Z, US record producer Swizz Beatz and British singer Seal arrive for the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, October 13, 2021.

