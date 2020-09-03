CLOSE
HomeNews

Relentless Church Cheater John Gray Apologizes Again, Says He’s Seeking Guidance

Posted September 3, 2020

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's "The Book Of John Gray"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

John Gray, the lead pastor for Relentless Church in South Carolina, has made the news recently for stepping out on his wife, Aventer, and in the most reckless fashion ever. In a recent sermon, Gray apologized to his wife and church partner, but some might think it fell short considering the accusations of infidelity that continue to dog the marriage after past incidents.

As reported by local outlet Greenville News, Gray preached this past Sunday to Relentless Church viewers via a virtual sermon, expressing some manner of remorse for falling short on his promise to Mrs. Gray and letting down the parishioners who support him.

In a typically produced manner typical of modern sermons, Gray opened with a Bible verse and then spoke to the Relentless Chuch members who expected more of him.

“I’m sorry for the areas of my life that I left unattended, that I was apathetic about, the areas where I have treated the calling of God, the grace of God, and the hand of God casually in my life,” Gray earnestly expressed as a musician plays a score behind him.

He continued with, “For every area and behavior that has dishonored the holiness of God, I want to tell you, I’m sorry. There have been a number of things and blogs, some of them accurate, some of it not. But all of it, [is] my responsibility. I apologize for putting the name of God in harm’s way.”

He later gives a direct apology to his wife.

“Aventer, I am sorry for the pain I have caused you, and my prayer is that the life I live from this moment will be one worthy of the love that you extended that our family receives from. I am grateful for you and our children,” Gray shared.

With a story as explosive as Pastor Gray’s, it didn’t take much to stoke the anger and fire from social media, which has been picking apart his private life but that’s to be expected for a person of fame and his given profession in light of the allegations that have surfaced.

We’ve gathered some of the responses we could find on Twitter, some of which are calling out the hypocrisy, and we’ve also shared the full video of the Sunday sermon for viewing. Hopefully, this is the final fall for Gray and he can repair the broken bonds with his family first and foremost, and then attend to his church body.

Photo: Getty

Relentless Church Cheater John Gray Apologizes Again, Says He’s Seeking Guidance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 days ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close