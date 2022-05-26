Remembering The Best Movies of Hollywood Legend, Ray Liotta

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Hollywood Actor and Emmy Award Winner, Ray Liotta, best known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and the Martin Scorsese mob classic “Goodfellas,” has died.

Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep at 67 while working on shooting a movie in the Dominican Republic called ‘Dangerous Waters’ .

He is survived by his daughter, Karsen and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo,” his publicist Jennifer Allen told CNN.