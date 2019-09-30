CLOSE


Republican Trump Supporter Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence, Twitter Is Litty

Posted September 30, 2019

Stacey Dash mugshot

Source: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office / TMZ


Republican Stacey Dash just caught a dub. The Clueless actress and proud shuffle footing woman of color was arrested for domestic violence, and Twitter is elated with the slander.

Yes, there is body cam footage.

The story surrounding Dash’s trip to the cooler is one of epic slander.

Per TMZ, she was pinched on Sunday evening in Pasco County—in Florida, of course–after cops gots calls for a domestic. Reportedly she put hands on her husband (this is her fourth marriage), and the cops arrested her after noticing scratches on his arm.

Dash was held on $500 bail, and reportedly kept for 24 hours to “cool off.” Bruh…

Twitter has been rife with commentary since new broke of Dash’s arrest. Despite being a woman of color, her dedication to the GOP party has made her persona non grata in woke circles.

Peep the jokes going off below.

 

Republican Trump Supporter Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence, Twitter Is Litty  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

