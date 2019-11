Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And Her Children Melted Our Hearts

November 16 marks the one-year anniversary of Kim Porter’s tragic and surprising death . The 47-year-old was found dead on Nov. 15 in her Los Angeles home.

On Thursday, her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, posted on Instagram a picture of a broken heart withย Porterโ€™s initials, โ€œKP.โ€

,

As we previously reported, earlier this year, it was revealed that the model died of lobar pneumonia, inflammation of the lobe in oneโ€™s lungs.

โ€œOn Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porterโ€™s body has since been released from our facility,โ€ a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released on Friday.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasnโ€™t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated on and off between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and Dโ€™Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

So to remember Kim’s amazing spirit, presence, and love as a mother, HelloBeautiful wanted to celebrate 12 times she shined with her babies, who will always carry on her legacy:

Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And Her Children Melted Our Heartsย was originally published on hellobeautiful.com